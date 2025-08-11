A fresh scheme for four affordable homes on the edge of Cardigan, to all be occupied by members of the same family, submitted after a previous “bonkers” scheme was refused last year, is expected to be refused next week.
Sisters Ms Celyn, Sara and Carys Jukes in an application to Ceredigion County Council planners recommended for refusal at the August 13 development management committee, are seeking permission for four affordable discounted for sale dwellings, this time bungalows, at Drws Y Coed, Cae Morgan Road, with a fourth home for other sister Mandy Jones; three of the sisters currently living at Drws Y Coed with their parents.
Last August, a previous scheme for four £400,000 three and four-bed detached homes at the site by the same applicants was refused by county planners after members were told calling them ‘affordable’ was “bonkers”.
That application was recommended for refusal on grounds including it went against planning policy as it is in an open countryside location, the application “fails to demonstrate that the proposed occupiers of the dwellings are in real affordable housing need, with [the applicants’] search focusing on properties up to a value of £350k,” and “there is no real need for the proposed occupiers to live at the application site, and is rather a desire to live close to the family”.
Head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering raised serious concerns about the size and scale of the application, with houses proposed in the circa £400,000 range, describing them as “blatantly not affordable”.
“Anyone looking at the application and thinking they are affordable houses is bonkers, these are not affordable houses: the size of the properties, the size of the plots, the value of the houses; they are just not affordable.”
A supporting statement for the latest scheme, through agent Harries Planning Design Management, says: “Due to their personal and family ties to Caermorgan Road, it is such that they seek to build homes on the land to the rear of Drws Y Coed. This will provide independent living accommodation where they can settle and continue to live, work and raise a family within their local community.”
It says the proposed dwellings, reduced in size and design after the previous refusal, are “honest in their intentions, to provide long-term family homes which will be of an appropriate scale to serve their needs, whilst respecting the wider landscape context and neighbouring amenity levels”.
The latest scheme was again recommended for refusal at the July meeting, on the grounds the site lies in the open countryside, outside of an established settlement, where there is a general presumption against new residential development, the site falls significantly below the expected housing density as set out in policy, and it would have a significant adverse effect on the general landscape.
It was deferred at that meeting pending a Site Inspection Panel site visit, but is again recommended for refusal, the panel expressing “significant concern with regards to the layout of the proposed development and the siting of the dwellinghouses,” a report for members says.
The report also says the panel considered the proposed layout and siting unacceptable, and a proposed pedestrian footpath link “would only benefit the occupiers of the proposed dwellinghouses”.
