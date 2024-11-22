An Aberystwyth University lecturer has co-written a Christmas song to raise money for a Ceredigion-based charity.
Dr Gareth Hall, a senior lecturer in Psychology, co-wrote and co-produced the song ‘Christmas Ends Too Soon’ with singer-songwriter Léanie Kaleido and songwriter Michael Grant.
The trio will use the song to raise awareness and money for hospice charity, HAHAV, Aberystwyth University’s charity of the year. The university ask staff and students to vote each year for which charity they should support, and HAHAV was chosen for 2024-25.
Gareth said: “The reason I have written a song is because before I was a lecturer you’d see me on stage around the South Wales valleys and Cardiff playing in bands.
“I still write songs with other songwriters across America and Europe, and this is my first Christmas song – so it seemed like more me.
“We have a set a donation target of £100 (visit https://hahav.enthuse.com/pf/gareth-hall to donate and/or stream the song) but all streaming royalties we are also able to earn for the song will also go to the charity.”
Commenting on the song, he added: “We decided to reduce the Christmassy feel by removing sleigh bells and just sticking to the theme of Christmas as I am confident it will be sleigh bell over drive.
“This might be controversial but currently, apparently, sleigh bells are out according to the music licensing industry!
“I guess my main goal is to promote the charity via the song.
“Please join me in making a difference.
“HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity providing free support to people across Ceredigion who are living with or supporting someone with an incurable or life-limiting illness.
“You might have seen their shop on 14 Pier Street looked after by the volunteers who keep the shop window looking lovely, as well as the massive warehouse at Glan Yr Afon Estate where you can browse for hours and buy some excellent items!”
‘Christmas Ends Too Soon’ was released on 16 November. All proceeds from streaming or buying up until the end of December, as well as donations, will go to HAHAV.
You can get a taste of some of the song in the video accompanying this article on the ‘Cambrian News’ website.
