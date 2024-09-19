Bus drivers in south Wales have been trained about women’s safety, thanks to a partnership between an Aberystwyth University researcher, bus company Stagecoach and charity Welsh Women’s Aid.
In Wales, 12 per cent of women report feeling ‘very unsafe’ using public transport, and twice as many women as men state they do not use public transport for fear of their safety - a statistic that prompted Stagecoach South Wales to roll out tailored women’s safety training to all their drivers.
The training programme is part of a research project funded by The Waterloo Foundation and Health and Care Research Wales looking at how women define safety while using public transport.
Dr Lucy Baker from Aberystwyth University ran workshops and held interviews with women in Wales to capture their lived experiences.
Dr Baker said: “It's very positive to see a collaboration between researchers, a charity and a transport company to make transport safer for women and girls.
“It’s good to see Stagecoach providing training specifically on women's safety for drivers; it is one of the first bus companies to do so.
“This type of work is very important and is key to ensuring both passengers and staff are cared for.”