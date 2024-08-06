An Aberystwyth University annual summer residential programme for young people who want to sample student life has proven to be a hit this year.
Access All Aber, a five-day programme combining academic study, educational visits and social events saw 50 Year 12 students take up residence in Pantycelyn during July.
Relaunched in 2023 following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Access All Aber forms part of the university’s commitment to widening access to young people from backgrounds less likely to consider studying at university.
This year’s programme attracted students from 25 schools and colleges across Wales.
Nia Gwyndaf, Head of Student Recruitment and Widening Participation at Aberystwyth University said: “The step up from school or college to university, coupled with moving away from home for the first time can be daunting for many young people.
“Access All Aber is all about providing a realistic academic experience that gives our students an idea of what university life is all about and give them a taste of the various subjects we offer here at Aberystwyth.
“Our hope is that this will inspire them to take the next step to study a degree when the time comes, be that at Aberystwyth or any other university.”