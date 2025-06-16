Memorial rides have become an annual event since then, with this year's taking place on Saturday, 16 August.
The route will begin at Aberystwyth’s council offices before driving through Lampeter, Tragaron, Bont and Devil’s Bridge, before lunch at the Halfway.
Writing on the three-year anniversary of his passing on 1 June, the family wrote in a statement: “It still doesn't feel real, and we all can't believe it, it's like it all happened yesterday.
“We miss and love you so much Mark - as a family we have all celebrated you in different ways and will continue to do so forever.
“There is so much love for you online and in person...as long as we live, you will be remembered always.”
The family painted rocks to place in different locations “so that others can remember him, say his name and keep his legacy living on”.
Purslow was a 29-year-old experienced racer when he was killed in an incident during his fourth qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races.
2022 was his second year at the TT Races, having won the Lightweight Race in his debut at the TT Mountain Course in the 2015 Manx Grand Prix.
After his passing, friends and family raised over £11,000 for the Welsh Air Ambulance, the Mike Hailwood Centre, an organisation supporting young riders in the Isle of Man, and Joey Dunlop Foundation, a charity which provides accommodation for people with disabilities on the Isle of Man.
Follow the Mark Purslow Racing Facebook page for memorial race updates - https://www.facebook.com/MarkPurslowRacing
