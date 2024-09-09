Three 1960s and 1970s buildings on the campus of Aberystwyth University main campus have been given listed status.
The Bell Tower and The Hugh Owen Building have been listed at Grade II, with the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre listed at Grade II*.
The three, which encompass the main square at the heart of the university’s Penglais campus were designed by Dale Owen of the Sir Percy Thomas and Son practice between 1965 and 1976.
Dale Owen, who is recognised as one of Wales’ most important Modernist architects, also designed the National Museum of Wales at St Fagan’s and Broadcasting House in Cardiff.
The Twentieth Century Society made a listing application to Cadw, the Welsh heritage body, in August 2021, with Cadw agreeing to list the three buildings earlier this month.
Designed to hold up to 1,500 people and costing £278,000, the Great Hall was completed in 1970.
It scooped a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gold Medal for Architecture in Wales in 1972 where judges said it was “boldly conceived, consistently worked out and well sited in the context of the overall development plan.”
The Bell Tower, also completed in 1970 rises from the concourse and is visible across much of the Penglais Campus.
The structure, featuring steps now popularly used for graduation photos, also formed part of the RIBA Gold Award in 1972.
The BEll Tower underwent extensive repair work in 2009.
The Hugh Owen Library was completed in 1976.
In 1979 the building received a commendation from the Royal Institute of British Architects and a Design Award from the Standing Conference on University Libraries.
Twentieth Century Society caseworker Coco Whittaker said the organisation was “delighted” that its listing application had been successful and that the three buildings “represent a key chapter in the development of Aberystwyth University.”
“These are award-winning post-war university buildings: they are impressive and exceptionally high-quality, and relate well to one another and the landscape they are located within,” she said.
“We look forward to working with the university and offering our advice on the conservation of these important listed buildings.’