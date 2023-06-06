ABERYSTWYTH University has risen above Swansea in the latest version of an influential university guide to be ranked the second best institution in Wales.
Aberystwyth has risen 14 places to sit inside the UK top 40 in the Complete University Guide rankings released today (7 June).
Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students to make informed decisions about their future.
The regional league tables help people find the right university for them in their area.
In the overall table, Cardiff leads the way in Wales - ranking 21st in the UK overall - with Aberystwyth University ranked 39th and Swansea University at 40th.
The rankings "reflect their commitment to delivering a comprehensive and enriching educational experience," the Complete University Guide says.
"Universities in Wales continue to demonstrate their dedication to academic excellence, research innovation, and student satisfaction.
"These achievements further enhance the country’s reputation as a hub for higher education and reinforce its appeal to students seeking a world-class educational experience."
Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: "The rankings show just how high the standards are among Wales’s top universities.
“Many prospective students in Wales are keen to find the best university in the local area.
"The Complete University Guide’s regional league tables are a valuable source of information to give local prospective students a greater understanding of what higher education options there are in Wales.”
Simon Emmett, Chief Executive Officer of IDP Connect, said: “With more and more students thinking about how they can make the most of their university experience, the 2024 Complete University Guide league tables will serve as an important guide.
"We know these rankings help them to make the right decisions about where and what to study as they take their first steps into higher education.”
“As well as academic rankings, our guide covers the issues which parents and students also worry about such as cost of living and local crime rates. We know that when it comes to choosing where to study, the Complete University Guide has it all.”