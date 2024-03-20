ABERYSTWYTH University has congratulated graduate, Vaughan Gething on his appointment as Wales' First Minister.
Meri Huws, Chair of Aberystwyth University Council and Professor Jon Timmis, Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University have congratulated Aberystwyth graduate Vaughan Gething on his election as First Minister.
Vaughan Gething graduated in Law from Aberystwyth University in 1999 and served as President of Aberystwyth University Guild of Students and President of the National Union of Students Wales.
Elected to the National Assembly of Wales (now the Senedd) in 2011 as the member for Cardiff South and Penarth, he has served in the Welsh Government as Health and Social Services Minister and, more recently, as Economy Minister.
In a letter to the First Minister, they said: “It is our pleasure on behalf of Aberystwyth University, to wish you our warmest congratulations on being elected to the post of First Minister.
“As Aberystwyth alumni ourselves, we know that your election will be a matter of great inspiration and pride to our students, staff and all those associated with this institution. Your election as the first black person to reach this position is an historic moment for the whole nation to celebrate.
“In recent years we have been pleased to work with the Welsh Government and local stakeholders to deliver important developments. For example, in healthcare, we have established our new Health Care Education Centre and two new degrees in nursing. In animal health, our Centre of Excellence for Bovine Tuberculosis (CBTB) for Wales was established with the support of the Chief Veterinary Officer and works alongside our new School of Veterinary Science, which opened in 2021.
“We are keen to strengthen our civic mission even further, including supporting your government’s skills agenda. We wish you every success in your role as First Minister.”
On becoming First Minister, Vaughan Gething will be the second Aberystwyth University alumnus to be elected to the role.
Carwyn Jones, currently Professor in Law at Aberystwyth University, served as First Minister from 2009 to 2018. He graduated in Law from Aberystwyth in 1988.
Mr Gething was officially confirmed as Wales’ First Minister on Wednesday, taking over from Mark Drakeford.