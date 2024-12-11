Aberystwyth University has honoured five individuals for their contribution to the Welsh language.
At an awards ceremony held on 4 December, the winners of the Aberystwyth University Welsh Language Awards for 2024 were announced after they were nominated by the university's staff and students.
Winning the Exceptional Learner (Staff) award was Vicki Jones; Dr Hanna Binks and Dr Lloyd Roderick scooped the prize for Promoting Welsh in the Workplace; while the Studying through the medium of Welsh award was won by Ellie Norris.
Celyn Bennett was named the Welsh Language Champion (Student), and the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Team won the award for Supporting Welsh in the Workplace.
Elain Gwynedd, Welsh Culture Officer and UMCA President, was also awarded the Panel's Special Award for her work promoting the Welsh language and culture at the University.
Each winner received a personal englyn from either Professor Mererid Hopwood, Dr Eurig Salisbury, (Lecturer in Creative Writing, of the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at the University) or Dr Hywel Griffiths, (Reader at the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences).
Congratulating the winners, Dr Gwawr Taylor, Aberystwyth University Secretary and Director of Welsh Language said: “Today we celebrate the outstanding contribution of individuals who have been learning and promoting Welsh at the University.
“Their dedication and passion motivates and inspires staff and students across the University community.
“Thank you all for your tireless work and commitment to the Welsh language.”
In addition to the above award winners, the adjudicating panel presented a Certificate of Special Recognition to students James Fennell, Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, Cai Phillips, Department of Theatre, Film & Television Studies and International Politics and to staff members Philip Bowling, Academic Registry and Sharon King, School of Veterinary Science for their commitment to the Welsh language.