Aberystwyth University has been ordered to pay out more than £250,000 to a former cleaner for an “irresponsible and retaliatory” reference given to Ceredigion County Council where she sought work after being unfairly sacked.
An employment tribunal was held in 2024 after Peak Ong complained about her treatment at the hands of Aberystwyth University where she had worked part-time as a cleaner since 2014 until being dismissed in 2022.
The employment tribunal heard that her dismissal stemmed from “long-standing animosity” with her manager, Catherine Green.
The university said that Ms Ong was dismissed for failing to improve her behaviour after mediation, but the tribunal found “significant flaws” in the disciplinary process and provided a detrimental reference when Ms Ong sought new employment.
The tribunal heard that Ms Ong had made several complaints over bullying and harassment against Ms Green while employed at the university, including complaining to the-then vice-chancellor Elizabeth Treasure.
Ms Green then made a formal complaint about Ms Ong’s behaviour in February 2021, saying it was "unmanageable”.
A university investigation upheld Ms Green’s complaints and mediation heard that a specific row had seen Ms Ong allege that Ms Green had accused her of "supplying students with rice cookers" - a banned item in halls of residence.
Animosity continued and Ms Ong was suspended, given a final written warning on her conduct and told to try and find an “alternative role” within the university.
After not finding a new role, she was fired, the tribunal heard.
Ms Ong then successfully applied for the role of night care assistant with Ceredigion County Council in September 2022.
She asked the university for a reference, and a HR staff member completed the form, which asked about Ms Ong’s "honesty/integrity; working relationship between colleagues and public; disciplinary record; and reason for leaving".
In response to each question, the worker wrote "unable to comment - the University remains in dispute with the applicant and this is a factor of the dispute.”
Ms Ong lost the job offer as a result of the reference, and the tribunal found that she was victimised.
Employment Judge Dilbaag Bansal the university’s conduct “irresponsible and retaliatory."
He added that but for the university’s “unlawful act”, Ms Ong “would have commenced employment with the Council.”
The judge added that her sacking from the university was "substantively and procedurally unfair".
In a decision released in April this year, the tribunal awarded Ms Ong awarded £264,442 in compensation for unfair dismissal, lost earnings and victimisation.
A number of other claims were dismissed.
An Aberystwyth University spokesperson said: “While the Tribunal found in the university’s favour for the majority of the claims brought in this complex case, we recognise that some procedures were not applied correctly in this instance.
“We are sorry for the impact this had on those involved.
“We respect the Tribunal’s decision and are reviewing our processes to ensure this cannot happen again.
“The university remains committed to supporting our staff and fostering a professional and inclusive working environment.
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