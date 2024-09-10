An Aberystwyth University professor has received an esteemed fellowship from the Academy of Social Studies.
Professor Charles Musselwhite, Head of the university’s Psychology Department, has been elected to the prestigious institution for his substantial contribution to social science.
An expert in transport and ageing, including the safety of older drivers and the importance of older people’s mobility, he is co-director of the Centre for Ageing and Dementia Research, the Transport and Health Integrated Research Network as well as Aberystwyth University’s Centre for Transport and Mobility.
Prof Musselwhite said he was “delighted” to be awarded the fellowship.
“For me, this honour is recognition of the growing excellence in research by the whole team here in Aberystwyth,” he said.
“I’m pleased to be part of a university that’s leading on so much world-class research and innovation.”
Will Hutton FAcSS, President of the Academy of Social Sciences, said it was a “pleasure” to welcome Prof Musselwhite and the 44 other leading social scientists to the Academy’s Fellowship.
The Academy of Social Science’s Fellowship comprises 1,600 leading social scientists with expertise covering the breadth of the social sciences, with practice and research addressing some of the major challenges facing communities, society, places and economies.