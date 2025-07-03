Bangor is the most prepared place for a zombie attack.
The area has more searches per 10,000 people for Survival Kits and 1,350 related keywords. Wrexham came second, Newport, third.
Cardiff saw the highest number in searches overall, followed by Swansea and Wrexham.
The research by LSS reveals that from the year to April 2025, there were 553 searches per 10,000 people in Bangor for Survival Kit, and 1350 related keywords such as Bug Out Bag, Emergency Kit, and Survival Tools – the highest in the country.
The research found that Wrexham came second with 207, followed by Newport with 165.
Across the UK over the past year, searches for Survival Kit rocketed 236 per cent.
