Striking Aberystwyth University staff are set to return to picket lines over declining pay and worsening conditions after action was paused last month.
Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) members will be on strike on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (15-17 March) this week - as an extra day was added to an 18-day schedule of industrial action.
They will then return to pickets next week on 20, 21 and 22 March for the final dates until re-balloting begins.
This is despite what the union described as ‘significant developments’ in the negotiation process at the end of February, which brought about a two-week halt to strike action.
In Aberystwyth, there will be another multi-union rally at St Paul’s Church tomorrow (15 March) at 1pm which is likely to include members from other unions including Unite, Unison, Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and the National Education Union (NEU).
This is despite the NEU in Wales recently pausing its strike action in its own dispute over falling pay and unsustainable conditions, after a new offer was made by the Welsh Government.
PCS members are asking for a 10 per cent pay rise, better pensions and improved job security – with National Library of Wales staff in Aberystwyth set to join strikes on Wednesday.
The National Union of Students (NUS) is also backing UCU strikes, which will have implications for 2.5 million students across 150 universities. The Aberystwyth University students’ union raised eyebrows after not sending representatives to the previous solidarity rally at the beginning of February.
The united rally will also take aim at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Strike (Minimum Service Level) Bill – which will put barriers in place against future strikes.
The UCU wants salaries to rise in line with inflation (and rejected a 5 per cent pay offer), an end to zero-hour casualised contracts, a return to a previous arrangement over pensions (after cuts of up to 35 per cent) and an eradication of gender, race and disability pay gaps.
The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents employers and is responsible for decisions over staff renumeration, has defended its pay offer saying it protects universities from job cuts.
General secretary Jo Grady indicated the UCU will be pushing ahead with its re-ballot of members to extend its mandate and trigger more strike action throughout the year until demands are met.
There will be a reduced picket (11am to 12.30pm) in Aberystwyth on Wednesday in advance of the rally, with normal picketing resuming on Thursday, the union branch says.
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) members will also strike on March 16 and 18, as they continue action to force a pay increase in line with inflation.