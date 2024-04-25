Students and recent graduates from Aberystwyth University have won awards at the Royal Television Society Cymru Wales annual awards ceremony.
Six students and graduates from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies (TFTS) took home coveted awards at the glittering ceremony held at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama on 12 April.
Paulina Baran and Jordan Higgs, who both graduated in 2023, won the Best Drama award for their short film about grief, guilt and love, Woe.
The Best Comedy/Entertainment award was presented to 2023 graduate, Tom Stoker for his self-study of creative output and consistency through the production of music, entitled The Struggles for Creative Consistency.
Recent graduates Matthew Tyler-Howells and Vic Kolbe and postgraduate Emily Hogg were presented with the Saving the Planet Award for their documentary, Fibres: The Roots of Industrial Hemp, which investigated the properties, benefits and applications of industrial hemp.
Elin Morse, Senior Lecturer in Film Practice, said: “Our department here at Aberystwyth University has an impressive track record of Royal Television Society nominations and awards, but the number of accolades achieved this year is outstanding, and is testament to the hard work and creativity of our students.”