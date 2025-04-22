A well-loved Llanidloes newsagent's was named the ‘Best Shop’ in Mid-Wales this month.
Woosnam & Davies News were awarded not one but two awards for their community-focused newsagents in central Llanidloes.
Along with being given the community-nominated award for ‘Best Shop in Mid Wales Best of Welsh Business Awards, business owners Trudy Davies and Jamie Squires were also awarded the ‘Spring Community Champion’ Trophy from the Federation of Independent Retailers.
Trudy said: “I particularly feel really proud at being awarded Best Mid Wales Shop as it was nominated by the public and the community voted for us, so a true community award, I’m doing a ‘happy dance’ in my head!
“It’s a brilliant morale booster for the store and the community.”