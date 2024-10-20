Aberystwyth Arts Centre present ‘NOW’ on 23 and 24 October at 7.30pm.
Created by choreographer Jasmin Vardimon MBE, this show celebrate the 25th anniversary of her company.
With an interest in contemporary lives, the structures of our society, and the ever-changing socio-political dynamics, Jasmin uses her distinctive dance theatre and creative approach to tell a story of our time with a remarkable international cast of performers.
There will be a post show talk following the performance on Wednesday, 23 October.
The show contains some adult themes and is recommended for children aged 7+.
A scene from dance show, NOW (Picture supplied)