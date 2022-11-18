Aberystwyth vet named Young Vet of the Year

Sarah Heming, a Public Affairs & Communications Director from Zoetis, said: “‘Busier than ever, a year of complete change’, are words directly from our nominees indicating yet again that the pace and demands on the veterinary profession is certainly not slowing down. Even more reason to stop and recognise those around us who are making a difference. Well done to everyone who received a nomination and in particular, congratulations to Hannah. Here at Zoetis we are proud of being in a position to help facilitate this level of recognition for such exceptional contributions.”