The Aberystwyth Visually Impaired Club is still going strong after 40 years.
After a rather shaky period at the beginning of 2024, the group say they were fortunate that existing Chair agreed to continue in office and they were subsequently able to attract two new volunteers willing to act as Secretary and Treasurer.
Gill Hopkins, Chairperson of Aberystwyth Visually Impaired Club said: “It shows how important volunteers are to clubs like this and indirectly on the quality of our members’ lives.
“We are always looking for new volunteers to help and support members on trips or at the regular meetings - so if you have a few of hours to spare once a month – you would find a warm welcome at the Club”
The next meeting will be held on 13 May at Y Morlan, Aberystwyth when Erwyd Howells will be the guest speaker.
The Group welcomes new Visually Impaired Members to its regular meetings and special outings.