Plans to turn a shop in Aberystwyth into a wine bar have been approved by planners despite concerns raised by neighbours and the town council over late night noise.
Plans were submitted to Ceredigion County Council to change the use of 21 Chalybeate Street from a shop to a wine bar, with applicants wanting the bar to operate until 1am seven days a week.
One objection was raised from Tazmin Cane, the resident who lives in the flat above the current shop who said that the plan was “completely unsuitable” and she would be “hugely impacted.”
“The customers would cause disturbances to the street as a whole when they leave that late in the evening,” she said.
Another objection to the scheme said he “works very early hours and right now as a community we have found ourselves on a peaceful street with no late noise disturbances or music.”
“This will affect my private and professional life,” he said, adding the “proposed opening hours are hard to accept.”
Aberystwyth Town Council said it had received objections from nearby residents over the proposed late opening hours, saying they are “significantly later than the nearby Bottle and Barrel.”
The town council also called for any signage for the new wine bar to be bilingual with Welsh given priority.
The town council also raised concerns over a lack of adequate waste storage at the proposed development, a concern also raised by the county council’s Environmental Health service.
Environmental Health officers also echoed concerns over late night noise, calling for a condition for customers to be only outside before 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 12am Friday and Saturday.
Ceredigion County planning officers, approving the application subject to conditions this week, imposed conditions including limiting the opening hours of the wine bar to 12am seven days a week, with an extra hour to 1am on Bank Holidays and until 2am on New Year’s Eve.
Officers also made conditions that the delivery of goods to the site and the removal of waste such as glass bottles shall be limited to the hours of 7am and 7pm on Mondays to Fridays, 8am and 4pm on Saturdays, and at no time on Sundays and Bank or Public Holidays.
The new wine bar can’t be brought into use until details of waste storage and disposal from the site are finalised and signed off by the council’s environmental services.