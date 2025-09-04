An Aberystwyth woman will do a charity run on her mobility scooter to raise money for two good causes.
Wendy Hogarth is disabled and has numerous medical conditions but is determined to raise money for Aberystwyth RNLI and Bronglais Hospital.
“I love to craft and sell things to raise funds for local charities and I am doing a sponsored charity run on my mobility scooter to raise funds for two worthy causes,” Wendy explained.
Half of the money Wendy raises will go to Aberystwyth RNLI to raise funds for much needed kit, equipment and training “as they do such an amazing job saving lives at sea,” said Wendy, “and because I love the beach and sea, it's my happy place.
The other cause is the Respiratory Unit at Bronglais Hospital “for urgently needed respiratory equipment”.
“After spending six weeks really ill in there one Christmas, Dr Will Wolf and his team were amazing in my care, but were desperately short of nebulisers and other respiratory equipment, so I would like to help aid the purchase of this.” Weather permitting, Wendy will take on the run on Saturday 20th September.
“I am leaving my house at 11am and should arrive at The Hut South Beach by about 12.30pm-1pm, supported by Gail Evans from Plascrug Leisure Centre (running) and my friend from the village Maddy Lewis (cycling). I really appreciate this support from them.
Wendy, Gail and Maddy’s route will take them from Cwmerfyn to Penrhyncoch, Waunfawr, Aberystwyth and finally to the The Hut on South Beach.
“All donations whatever the amount are greatly appreciated,” said Wendy, who has set up a fundraising page.
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rnli-saving-lives-at-sea-respiratory-unit-urgent-equipment
Payments can also be made in person. Donations can be given in cash to Wendy, or Lynwen or Geraint in the garage Penrhyncoch.
