Ceredigion County Council is encouraging community groups, churches and chapels, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations that wish to improve and expand the range of facilities, activities and opportunities across the county to apply to the Ceredigion Community Grant Fund.
Grants can be used for purchasing and developing land; purchasing buildings or equipment, or upgrading existing facilities.
The Ceredigion Community Capital Grant Scheme is now open for applications and will fund projects that will be completed between 1 April 2026 and 1 March 2027.
The grant can contribute up to 50 per cent of the project cost or the amount needed to fund a financial shortfall, subject to a maximum of £10,000.
The application deadline for the Ceredigion Community Capital Grant Scheme is 5pm on 1 December.
The Policy Grant is open for applications throughout the year, but applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
This grant, funded through the Church in Wales Fund, supports events such as Eisteddfodau and local shows.
Councillor Gareth Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Finance and Procurement Services, said: “It is important for eligible groups and events to have financial support to ensure our communities continue to flourish.
“If your organisations fit the criteria, go for it and apply for the grant.”
All applications must demonstrate that the proposed project meets at least one of the objectives outlined in the Corporate Strategy 2022–2027.
Ceredigion County Council said the “purpose of the scheme is to increase the range of facilities, activities and opportunities within Ceredigion.”
“In awarding grant funding we aim to ensure that the application process is easy to understand and made clear to all applicants, while at the same time ensuring sufficient information is gathered to promote value for money, fairness in decision making and public accountability.”
