The annual winter funfair will return to Aberystwyth on Wednesday for seven days.
From waltzers to dodgems, Studts Funfair will pitch up along Boulevard De Saint Brieuc, opposite the police station on Wednesday, 12 November and will be open every night until Tuesday, 18 November.
The rides will run from 4pm until late on weeknights and from 2pm on the weekend.
The November fair is a key date in the calendar, drawing thousands of people to the jamboree and has done for nearly 200 years.
Fair owner, Vernon Studt, confirmed that he will be offering children with additional learning needs free rides on Thursday, 13 November at 2pm.
