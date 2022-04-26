Aberystwyth workers’ 6,996-mile fundraiser for Bronglais appeal

Aber instruments staff are planning to complete a total of 6,996 miles in aid of the Bronglais Chemo Appeal ( Unknown )

A big shout-out to staff at Aber Instruments who are planning to complete a total of 6,996 miles between them to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

All 69 workers – 65 in Aberystwyth and four in a subsidiary office in America – are taking part in the challenge and have set themselves a completion deadline of the middle of May.

They will be doing a combination of walking, running, cycling and climbing but staff are also encouraged to think outside the box, with a prize up for grabs for the most inventive mile.

The company’s recruitment co-ordinator, Christina Evans, said: “We wanted to support the Bronglais Chemo Appeal. It is an appeal close to everyone’s hearts with lots of people touched by cancer, including some of our own staff.

“So, we came up with the idea of covering 6,996 miles, which is the distance from Aberystwyth to our Washington office and back. We will be working in a team to meet our target, gain sponsorship and our charity fund will support us too!”

Aber Instruments makes instruments for the biotech and brewing industries, has been in operation for more than 30 years and is now employee-owned.

Christina added: “Our profits are reinvested in the company but one per cent of our profits each year go to local charities.”