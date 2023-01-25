‘Be-longing’ was the theme of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.
Churches and chapels in the Aberystwyth area were invited to gather together for a United Service at the recently refurbished church of the Welsh Martyrs on Sunday, 22 January.
The service was led by Rev Matthew Roche-Saunders, assisted by Rev Gregory Beckett.
Readings and prayers were led by Ministers and parishioners. The organist was Peter Leggett.
The service was then followed with an opportunity to socialise over refreshments in St Anne’s Church Hall, Penparcau.
