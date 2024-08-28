An Aberystwyth care home recently taken over by Ceredigion County Council to save it from closure has received a glowing report from inspectors.
Ceredigion council agreed to take over the running of Hafan y Waun care home last year after operators Methodist Homes said it was no longer financially viable.
The county council plans to use one wing to house staff and patients from the Tregerddan homes in Bow Street that it wants to close.
Care Inspectorate Wales inspected the Hafan y Waun on 26 June, and in a report released this month said “the service has recently been taken over by a new provider” and “is effectively led by the knowledgeable and passionate manager and deputy.”
“People appear very happy with the service they receive and are supported by a friendly and caring staff team,” inspectors said.
“Care workers are enthusiastic about their roles and the people they support.
“The well-designed environment meets people’s needs, is comfortable and generally well maintained.
“People receive excellent care and support that meets their needs.
“The manager involves health and social care professionals to help people remain as healthy as possible.
“People are respected, interactions with the staff are friendly and relaxed.”