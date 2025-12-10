I adore brass bands so I jumped at the chance to see this and it exceeded my expectations. The added bonus of the band’s arrangement of some amazing musical theatre songs including Let it Go from Frozen and a medley of music from Wicked were incredible! I could have listened to more from the musicals. In fact, I would love to see the band return to Aberystwyth with a whole concert of show tunes! But we were there that day to watch Wallace and Gromit and - fun fact - those at the 3pm show watched it one and a bit times due to the unfortunate freezing of the animation not once, but twice!