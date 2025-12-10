I had a wonderful afternoon watching the incredible Cory Band’s live accompaniment of Wallace and Gromit’s The Wrong Trousers (Aberystwyth Arts Centre, 7 December).
I adore brass bands so I jumped at the chance to see this and it exceeded my expectations. The added bonus of the band’s arrangement of some amazing musical theatre songs including Let it Go from Frozen and a medley of music from Wicked were incredible! I could have listened to more from the musicals. In fact, I would love to see the band return to Aberystwyth with a whole concert of show tunes! But we were there that day to watch Wallace and Gromit and - fun fact - those at the 3pm show watched it one and a bit times due to the unfortunate freezing of the animation not once, but twice!
The first show-stop came about five minutes in so band leader Philip Harper went back to the beginning. The second happened about one minute from the end of the animation, but the audience loved the chaos, rewarded the band with a standing ovation, joined in the final song - a Christmas carol to get us all in the festive spirit - and left Aberystwyth Arts Centre very happy indeed.
In the interests of fairness I sneaked into the 5pm show and the the projection of Wallace and Gromit proceeded without incident.
Thank you to all 30 members of the Cory Band for a fabulous afternoon. It was great to see people of all ages experiencing this fun-filled family favourite on the big screen with a cracking live brass band musical accompaniment!
The band had a great day too. Alongside a video of the 3pm crowd, they said on Facebook: “Thanks to everyone who came to our Wallace & Gromit ‘Live’ concerts today in Aberystwyth. We hope you had as much fun as we did.”
