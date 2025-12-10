Aberystwyth Arts Centre is taking part for the first time in Artes Mundi 11 (AM11), the UK’s leading biennial exhibition and international contemporary art prize.
Four other contemporary art venues across Wales are also involved.
Aberystwyth presents solo exhibitions by two of the six shortlisted artists, Anawana Haloba and Sawangwongse Yawnghwe, comprising a selection of new and existing works of sculptural installation with sound and large-scale paintings respectively.
Exhibitions at other venues include Sancintya Mohini Simpson (Chapter, Cardiff), Kameelah Janan Rasheed (Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea), and Jumana Emil Abboud and Antonio Paucar (Mostyn, Llandudno).
The winner of the £40,000 prize and the recipient of the Derek Williams Trust Artes Mundi Purchase Prize will be announced in January.
Aberystwyth’s exhibition runs until 1 March.
