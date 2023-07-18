The Aberystwyth branch of Muscular Dysttrophy UK is closing its doors after 50 years of fundraising,
Branch members gathered at the White Swan Inn in Llanon for their final committee meeting and afternoon tea celebration on 28 June.
Ann Hughes, who was part of the founding committee in 1973, said: “Aberystwyth and District branch of Muscular Dystrophy UK held its final meeting by the way of afternoon tea at the White Swan Inn, Llanon. Goodbye to 50 years of fundraising.”
