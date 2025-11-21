Gwynedd residents have until 30 November to share their views on the council’s draft strategy on waste and recycling.
The council will consider public opinion before agreeing a final strategy.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for the Environment said thanked those who have already shared their views, adding: "Most of us use the council's waste and recycling services. So, for everyone who hasn't yet – people of all ages, backgrounds and in all parts of the county – I urge you to take the opportunity to share your views.
"Your comments will be very important as we agree a final Waste and Recycling Strategy."
Get paper copies from Siopau Gwynedd, county libraries, or by phoning 01766 771000.
