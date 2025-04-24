An Aberystwyth woman who wanted to challenge herself to run has completed fourth half marathon in a year, raising nearly £900 for charity during her most recent race.
Sophie Rudge, who works as the Deputy Operations and Planning Manager for Aberystwyth Arts Centre, took on the huge challenge of running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, 6 April, and raised £872 for a cause close to her heart.
Commenting on her latest race, Sophie said: ““What an outstanding day! I honestly had the best time, it’s the most I’ve enjoyed any of the races that I have done.
“Thank you to everyone who donated - your support means the world and I am so grateful.
“I raised £872 in the end.”
The 29-year-old entered the race to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Sophie wanted to raise money for the Royal Marsden to say thank you “for all the amazing work they do, especially for people like Fflur!”
Fflur is a family friend who Sophie has known since she was little. She was treated at The Royal Marsden for cancer and ran the race too.
“The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity do incredible research that is helping to develop life-saving treatment,” said Sophie.
The charity use donations to support life-saving research, offer patients world-leading treatment and care, to invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and fund modern patient environments
Sophie, who says she “is not particularly sporty”, started running to challenge herself.
“I love that I can be outdoors and push myself, and I’ve met some pretty wonderful friends through running,” she said.
“I’m not particularly sporty and I think I floored my parents when I told them I was going to be running a half marathon last year; the Landmarks Half Marathon was my fourth half marathon.