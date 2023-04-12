A project that supports north Wales businesses to reduce their environmental impact has supported over 50 companies to date.
Led by [email protected], the academy was funded by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund in 2022 to work with businesses in the hospitality, tourism, social care, creative industries and manufacturing sectors across Gwynedd and Anglesey.
Following substantial business and stakeholder support, the academy is now working with the next round of companies in anticipation of growing the innovative project through the £126m UK Shared Prosperity Fund held by local authorities in the region.
The academy empowers companies and businesses to adopt smart digital technologies to improve energy usage and efficiency, in addition to the larger capital items like solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage. To help people and businesses impacted by inflation and the rising cost of living, the project has also supported employees to review their own energy usage.