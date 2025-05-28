Areas with high numbers of Welsh speakers will get extra support to strengthen the language in our communities, after Ministers accepted recommendations from a report.
After a two-year study by the Commission for Welsh Speaking Communities led by Dr Simon Brooks, the Welsh Government has accepted several proposals to protect Welsh as a community language.
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “I am grateful for the Commission's hard work on this report, and I hope that by accepting their recommendations, we can strengthen Welsh in all our communities.”
“We agree in principle that areas of linguistic significance should be designated and will now progress this by working with partners to create tailored policies that respond to the specific needs of Welsh-speaking communities.”