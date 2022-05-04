Acoustic journey with Kiki Dee

Thursday 12th May 2022 12:21 pm
CELEBRATED soul singer Kiki Dee will perform live at Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan this Friday, 13 May, alongside guitarist and composer Carmelo Luggeri.

The night is set to be an acoustic journey of stories and song and will include unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra and, of course, Kiki’s own hits Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I Got the Music in Me, Loving & Free and Amoureuse.

For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their spellbinding acoustic live show across the UK and Europe.

2019 marked Kiki’s 55th year in the music industry and has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists.

The duo’s latest critically acclaimed album, A Place Where I Can Go, features 11 tracks including the duet Horses with Scottish singer Eddi Reader.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and will not be socially distanced.

