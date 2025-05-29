The queen of the Frafra Gospel scene, Florence Adooni and her nine-piece high life band, will perform live at Cardigan’s Mwldan tonight, Friday 30 May, from 9pm-3am.
The Ghanaian gospel talent that is Florence Adooni – and her band, comprising of the best young highlife musicians on the scene - invite you to a dance party of epic proportions, combining Frafra melodies with the pulsating high-life rhythm of the Ashanti. Adooni mixes the soul of the savannah with the sound of the rainforest, fusing both cultures to form her unique groove.
When Florence Adooni connects history and modern times with her contagious dance music, it’s impossible to stand still. Expect an evening of transcendent vocal power from an artist who's taken the world by storm.
Fresh from a 50+ date tour across 13 countries and the release of a debut full length LP - 'A.O.E.I.U (An Ordinary Exercise in Unity)', Florence Adooni demonstrates why she's become one of Ghana's most exciting musicians.
Highly regarded by the likes of radio selectors Gilles Peterson & Benji B as one to watch and with a series of headline festival appearances coming up this summer: this is a one-of-a-kind night not to be missed.
Support from Good Nature & Sonic Sounds DJ's who will keep the energy alive all night. Book early to avoid disappointment.
This is an over 18s only event.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.