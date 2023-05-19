GIRLGUIDING has announced its intention to sell all five of its activity centres, including one in Gwynedd.
Ynysgain is situated is on the edge of Eryri National Park, halfway between Criccieth and Llanystumdwy on the A497. It is surrounded by farmland, most of which is owned by the National Trust, and is used by Girlguiding for outdoor activities, including water sports, walking and climbing.
The site has three stone built residential properties located around a large courtyard.
In an announcement yesterday, Thursday, 18 May, the organisation said its “board of trustees regularly reviews strategy, risk and resources and has made an important decision about the activity centres Girlguiding owns”, adding that “they’ve made the recommendation to sell the five activity centres - Blackland Farm, Foxlease, Glenbrook, Waddow Hall and Ynysgain”.
“The plan is that they keep operating until 31 December 2023, with all 2023 bookings and events going ahead as planned,” the announcement continues.
Explaining in more detail why the decision has been made, the announcement adds: “The activity centres have been used by less than 10 per cent of our membership over the past decade. We know most of our members are choosing to have adventures within their units, near their home, and in other locations and facilities.
“There has been historic under investment in the activity centres, and they have been running at an overall loss for some years, despite successful efforts to generate more business from different markets. The centres would need significant funding of over £20m in the coming years to be fit for future use. We cannot afford this level of investment.”