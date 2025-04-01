The Corporate Plan 2025-2030 launched on 1 April sets out four key priorities - improving homes to make them more energy efficient, creating more homes to meet increasing demand, making a positive difference to customers and communities through tackling community issues such as poverty, mental health and loneliness as well as providing education, training and jobs to help people reach their full potential, and fostering a ‘one team culture within Adra to promote creativity and innovation within the business to improve services to customers.