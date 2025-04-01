North Wales’ housing association Adra has set out its priorities for the next five years, including plans to invest £85 million in its current properties and build 800 new homes.
The Corporate Plan 2025-2030 launched on 1 April sets out four key priorities - improving homes to make them more energy efficient, creating more homes to meet increasing demand, making a positive difference to customers and communities through tackling community issues such as poverty, mental health and loneliness as well as providing education, training and jobs to help people reach their full potential, and fostering a ‘one team culture within Adra to promote creativity and innovation within the business to improve services to customers.
As well as the ambition to build new homes and investment in current housing stock, the plan outlines Adra’s priority to support 700 people into employment or training; provide 15,000 packages of support for tenants and achieve over 90 per cent customer satisfaction with frontline services.
Over the last 10 years Adra significantly increased the number of homes it provides. During 2024 it completed its 1,000th new home. The association provides homes for over 18,000 people across more than 7,400 properties in north Wales.
Adra Board Chair Hywel Eifion Jones said: “Our customers and communities are at the heart of everything that we do.
“We believe everyone deserves a safe, affordable, and high quality home and we also feel passionate about people’s health and well-being and providing opportunities for people to thrive and access quality training and jobs.
“Another key challenge facing housing associations is the need to create sustainable homes in our communities through reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and adopting renewable energy options. This will be supported by a major programme of works to our properties, in line with the Welsh Housing Quality Standards.”