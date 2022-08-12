Advice for anyone getting A-level results this week

If you haven’t got the grades you expected, you might not get into your first choice, but that doesn’t mean going through clearing to get in just anywhere. If staying at home is important to you, find out what the options are available locally. If you are passionate about a specific topic, find out where the next best place on the list is and what grades they expect currently. It’s also acceptable to ask how many people they took through clearing last year. They might not be able to tell you on a course-by-course basis, but you should be able to get a breakdown across the university.