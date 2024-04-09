Advice on avoiding fraud is just the ticket for north Wales residents.

“Beware of unsolicited e-mails, messages or social media posts about unbelievably good deals on tickets, especially if the tickets are in high demand or sold out. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is. If buying from a vendor, check that they are a member of Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR). If they are, the company has signed up to their strict governing standards. STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints. For more information visit: www.star.org.uk/buy_safe