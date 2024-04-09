Advice on avoiding fraud is just the ticket for north Wales residents.
Music and sports fans know tickets for gigs, festivals, games and tournaments can sell out quickly. To avoid disappointment, people turn to social media, online marketplaces or fan forums for tickets. They may get lucky, or they may get scammed, which is even more disappointing as not only do people miss out on tickets, but they also lose their hard-earned money.
This April, North Wales Police (NWP) and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for North Wales are working with online safety experts, Get Safe Online, to highlight some of the threats when buying tickets online.
Get Safe Online offers easy-to-understand information on online safety in the UK.
PC Dewi Owen of NWP’s Cyber Crime team said: “We are urging everyone to be wary of online fraudsters selling fake or non-existent tickets for events.
“Tickets should only be paid for and transferred through official sellers and websites and wherever possible pay using a credit card, or payment services such as PayPal which give you a better chance of recovering the money if you become a victim of fraud.
“Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown.
“Beware of unsolicited e-mails, messages or social media posts about unbelievably good deals on tickets, especially if the tickets are in high demand or sold out. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is. If buying from a vendor, check that they are a member of Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR). If they are, the company has signed up to their strict governing standards. STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints. For more information visit: www.star.org.uk/buy_safe
“If you’ve purchased tickets online you could lose your tickets if your e-mail or other online account gets hacked too. Protect your important online accounts with strong, long and unique passwords. Using three random words and joining them together is a good way to create a strong and memorable password. We also encourage everyone to turn on 2-step verification on their accounts as it adds an additional layer of security. If you want to learn more about how to do this then visit the Cyber Aware website Cyber Aware – NCSC.GOV.UK.”
For more free, practical advice on staying safe online visit www.getsafeonline.org