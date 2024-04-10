Nearly £ 500 was raised on Easter Sunday for Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station.
That total is set to rise with more donations coming in online.
The money was raised through a Craft and Crew Fundraiser at the station, where people got the chance to meet crew members, enjoy refreshments, take part in craft activities and visit the RNLI shop.
A lifeboat demonstration on the estuary showed off the power and speed of Aberdyfi lifeboat and skills of the crew, when an unexpected dramatic rescue occurred. The Easter Bunny called for help when his boat got into difficulty. Luckily Aberdyfi lifeboat crew were on hand to rescue him to the relief of those watching on shore.
Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station members thank all those who donated.