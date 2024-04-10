A scheme for 29 houses, including two affordable units, in St Dogmaels has been submitted to planners.
Whitland-based Obsidian Homes Ltd, through agent Amity Planning, is seeking permission for the development and associated works on agricultural land off Longdown Bank, towards the south-east of the village.
A supporting statement says: “We have a clear vision for this development site to provide 29 much-needed houses for the area along with providing affordable houses which again are much needed within the region.
“The scheme provides affordable housing units for the local population as well as open market sale units all contained within the site. The affordable units, in terms of architectural style and materials used, are completely indistinguishable from open market tenure. Affordable properties are located alongside the open market sale units to ensure a cohesive and mixed community of new residents.”
The units proposed range from two to five-bedroom types, which the applicants say will “go a long way to meeting the stock required in the local area,” with seven per cent of them, two, affordable units.
The scheme submitted – within the settlement boundary for St Dogmaels – follows a 2022 pre-application inquiry.
The application will be considered by Pembrokeshire p[lanners at a later date.