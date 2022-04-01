Aerial footage shows progress on £46 million Dyfi project
Dyfi Bridge development
AERIAL footage has captured the progress being made on the new £46 million Dyfi Bridge project in Machynlleth.
Toby Driver from the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales captured these stunning images along the Dyfi Valley during a recent survey of Wales from above.
The development, which is due for competition next year, will see a viaduct constructed across the floodplain and a river bridge across the Afon Dyfi, approximately 480 metres upstream of the existing bridge.
The Welsh Government says the new bridge will provide a safe and reliable route between communities, as the current bridge is prone to flooding.
The new bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
