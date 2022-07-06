Aeron Valley manor celebrates volunteers

AN awards ceremony has been held at Llanerchaeron to celebrate the work of volunteers at the National Trust site.

The volunteers were treated to a garden party at the property’s inner courtyard, before each being presented with badges and certificates for their service, spanning from five years to 30 years.

Out of the volunteers, seven have been volunteering for over three decades. These are Pearl Chalk, Judith Bray, Penny David, Peggy Roberts, Gillian Morgan, and Carole and Graham Beck.

Assisting in many different areas at Llanerchaeron, the volunteer team help in the house and garden, with education groups, care of collections, countryside and the Geler Jones collection.

Llanerchaeron’s general manager, Meg Anthony said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate the dedication and hard work of our volunteers. Their kind will and devotion to our special places does not go unnoticed, so we wanted to mark this special occasion with a celebration.

“Llanerchaeron has so many fantastic features, from the walled garden to our Georgian Villa.

“The volunteers play a vital role in supporting our work and ensuring that visitors have the most enjoyable experience possible.