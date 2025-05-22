Ceredigion's Dà Mhìle Distillery has impressed the judges in the Best of Organic Market (BOOM) Awards with their Organic Single Malt Welsh Whisky, making it into the final three for the "Best of Organic Spirits" category.
The awards, run by leading organic certifier Soil Association Certification, honour the brands, organisations and people behind the UK’s organic industry.
Food and drink products entered into the BOOM Awards are blind taste-tested by an all-star panel of judges which included 2024 BBC Masterchef winner Brin Pirathapan.
"Being named as a finalist at the UK's only organic awards is extremely exciting, and reflects the hard work that goes into our product," said John-James Savage-Onstwedder, Owner and Director of Dà Mhìle Distillery.
"My parents John and Patrice began farming organically at Glynhynod Farm back in 1981, and actually comissioned the first organic whisky of the modern era back in 1992! There was no such product on the market at the time- "Dà Mhìle" is actually Scots Gaelic for "two thousand", reflecting how the original product was comissioned to celebrate the new Millenium.
"Fast forward to today and we are one of only two Welsh whisky distilleries who have produced an organic certified, single malt product. We have been fermenting, distilling and maturing the product here in Wales since 2012 and we're excited that the judges could taste our high quality ingredients."
“We’re proud to work in ways that support nature and the environment and we know in the past 12 months or so, this has become more and more important to our customers,” said John-James.
"To power our distilling process we use wood felled from our own land, planting a new tree each time one falls meaning that as well as being organic, our distilling process is almost 100% carbon-neutral."