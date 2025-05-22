A plan to site five glamping pods as part of a Welsh farming family’s diversification plan has been turned down.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee rejected an application to change the use of land and develop a small scale holiday development on Pandy fields, Corris.
Planners said the application was “not acceptable” due to creating a new, permanent alternative camping accommodation within a Special Landscape Area (SLA). It was also “likely to have a substantial detrimental impact on the amenities of local property owners in terms of more activities, disturbance and noise”.
Public objections included impact on the SLA, light and noise pollution, “attracting the wrong people” to Corris, an excess of tourism and impacts on biodiversity and local property.
One resident who lives beside the Dulas river where otters and owls are often seen, told the meeting the area was a place of “peace and tranquillity”.
She described concerns over “substantial impact” on their “well-being and way of life” and cited potential for loss of privacy, light pollution, noise disruption by visitors and the impact of a car park. She was also concerned it would mean more strangers walking around the home boundary, day and night.
Cllr John Pughe Roberts disagreed, saying it would “not make much difference” as people already walked on a public footpath there, and the development would not be seen due to woodland and planting between the house and pods.
He also questioned the nature of the SLA, adding local farmers were “worried about the lack of development opportunities for the future”.
He called for councillors to support the farming family’s application.
Cllr Louise Hughes was also in support, proposing approval against planning officer recommendations to refuse.
Her proposal was seconded by Gruff Williams, who said it was now “necessary for farmers to redirect their efforts and to diversify”.
Cllr Gareth Jones felt it was “a perfect example of sustainable tourism” and did not believe it would have any detrimental effect on local residents.
Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones said he could not support the scheme, due to it being in a SLA, an area of outstanding beauty.
Planning manager Gareth Jones said they had rejected similar applications, and if the decision was to be approved, it would have to be referred to a “deliberation period” and brought back again to the committee.
A vote to allow the application failed with five votes in favour, no abstentions, and eight against.
A second vote, to refuse the application passed with seven votes in favour, no abstentions and six against.
Speaking afterwards the meeting, Cllr John Pughe Roberts said: “I am extremely disappointed, and it was Plaid Cymru people that voted this down,” he said.
“More and more young people are leaving Gwynedd in their droves, more than anywhere else due to the need to be able to make a living. Soon there will be no young Welsh speakers left,” he said.
“These are a third generation Welsh speaking farming family, they should have been given a chance to do this.”