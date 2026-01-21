A planning application for the development of a hydro-electric scheme on the Afon Cynfal near Llan Ffestiniog has been postponed.
In a meeting of the Eryri National Park Authority Planning and Access Committee on the morning of Wednesday, 21 January, members agreed to postpone consideration on a planning application for the development of a hydro-electric scheme on the Afon Cynfal near Llan Ffestiniog.
“The recommendation to postpone was made by Authority officials to allow Planning Officers time to assess late submissions received in relation to the application,” an Authority spokesperson explained.
“Once officers have had time to give due consideration to the additional information the application will be re-presented to the Planning and Access Committee in due course.”
Just days before, the authority said the Welsh farming family’s proposal to create Afon Cynfal hydro electric generation scheme near Pont yr Afon Gam, Llan Ffestiniog has been earmarked for approval by Eryri National Park Authority planners.
The re-submission prompted 453 objections locally with some believing it could blight the iconic waterfall and location, leaving scars on the landscape.
However, supporters emphasised the project’s contribution to decarbonisation and it being a farm diversification plan.
The proposal concerns a hydro-electric generation scheme, creating up to 600kW of power, at Afon Cynfal.
It includes development of a pipe route, intake, weir, extraction pond and below ground penstock. There would also be a turbine building, metering building, alterations to existing access and repositioning of an existing highway access.
A temporary construction compound, temporary footpath diversion and above and below ground electric power connection to the National Grid would also be created.
The plan is proposed by three farming brothers under the name MED Dafydd, through agent Richards, Moorehead & Laing Ltd.
The application came before the authority’s planning and access committee on Wednesday, 21 January.
