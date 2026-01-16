A Welsh farming family’s proposal to create Afon Cynfal hydro electric generation scheme near Pont yr Afon Gam, Llan Ffestiniog has been earmarked for approval by Eryri National Park Authority planners.
The re-submission prompted 453 objections locally with some believing it could blight the iconic waterfall and location, leaving scars on the landscape.
However, supporters emphasised the project’s contribution to decarbonisation and it being a farm diversification plan.
The proposal concerns a hydro-electric generation scheme, creating up to 600kW of power, at Afon Cynfal.
It includes development of a pipe route, intake, weir, extraction pond and below ground penstock. There would also be a turbine building, metering building, alterations to existing access and repositioning of an existing highway access.
A temporary construction compound, temporary footpath diversion and above and below ground electric power connection to the National Grid would also be created.
The plan is proposed by three farming brothers under the name MED Dafydd, through agent Richards, Moorehead & Laing Ltd.
The application will come before the authority’s planning and access committee on Wednesday, 21 January.
The site on Cwm Farm land is approximately 1.2km west of the junction with the B4407, and 3.8km east of Llan Ffestiniog.
The area includes the Snowdonia Slate Trail while other Public Rights of Way traverse and overlook the gorge, providing stunning views of the falls and valley.
The area has also been identified for its historic and archaeological heritage interest and the area was historically mined for copper.
It falls inside the Ardudwy Historic Landscape of Outstanding Interest and is an International Dark Sky Reserve core area.
It also forms part of the Cwm Cynfal Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the wider Migneint–Arenig–Dduallt SAC/SPA complex. It is also recognised for its blanket bog, upland heath and associated fauna, including ‘oceanic bryophytes’ – types of mossy plants.
