The Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee has called for a stronger, more self‑reliant Welsh food sector.
The Committee is urging the Welsh Government to take stronger action to shore up the food processing sector and help key business grow, saying that growth in the Welsh food processing sector is being limited by the importing of meat from countries that do not comply to high environmental and welfare standards.
The committee said that the food industry needs Government help so it “can grow and thrive”.
The report warns that the decline in Welsh livestock numbers could threaten the viability of the red meat industry, leading to Wales filling the gap by importing lower quality, lower welfare and higher carbon meat.
