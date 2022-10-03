Afternoon tea raises £1,000 for cancer charity
An afternoon tea held in Llanrhystud has raised more than £1,000 for the Breast Cancer Now charity.
The tea was held at Morfa Farm Caravan Park in Llanrhystud on 20 August.
Alongside the afternoon tea there was a raffle with 76 prizes, all of which were donated by members of the caravan site and local village businesses. The cakes were also donated by members of the caravan site.
First prize in the raffle was kindly donated by Morrisons Aberystwyth and was presented to the winner by Morrisons community champion Evans Tudor who kindly agreed to draw the raffle.
Organisers would like to thank Mr and Mrs Jones of Morfa Farm Caravan Park for allowing them to hold the event and for their support at the site. Also to all the local businesses that donated to the raffle for their kindness and generosity: Stordy Wyre General Store and Post Office, Caffi Wyre, The Barn @ Pengarreg Caravan Park, The Black Lion, Costcutter and Hawk Clothing in Aberareron.
Thanks also go to those who made private donations to the charity.
Organisers Bethan Eatwell would also like to thank her helpers on the day – Jo, Avril and Nadine – who were brilliant, as well as everyone who attended the event
Most importantly, the event has raised a fantastic total of £1,052.79 for Breast Cancer Now.
