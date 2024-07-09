An Aberystwyth-based artist has been chosen as the first Changemaker for Age Cymru.
As part of a programme highlighting creativity in older age, Age Cymru celebrates people challenging typical stereotypes of ageing.
Age Cymru has nominated the internationally renowned painter, printmaker, and author Mary Lloyd Jones as its first Changemaker, an accolade that celebrates those people who have not only challenged ageing stereotypes but who have also trailblazed in their fields of creativity.
Mary was born in 1934 and grew up in Devil’s Bridge near Aberystwyth. Her works have been described as multilayered using devices that reflect an interest in the beginnings of language, including early man-made marks and the ogham and bardic alphabets.
Mary says her work draws on the influence of ancient cultures and languages and holds a particular preoccupation with the context of her own landscape.
Some of Mary’s paintings can be found in the public collections of the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, and in Amgueddfa Cymru –Museum Wales and Cardiff University.
In previous years she has received two honorary fellowships to Trinity College Carmarthen and Aberystwyth University and an Honorary Doctorate of the University of Wales, Cardiff.
In October 2014 Mary published her autobiography, called No Mod Cons. It gives an account of her struggles to paint and of her attempts to organise a better world for Welsh artists.
In 2016, Mary was elected a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales.
Nominate your Changemaker
If you know an older person like Mary who has defied ageing stereotypes and who has trailblazed in their field, why not nominate them to Age Cymru’s Changemakers project.
Age Cymru, the national charity for older people in Wales, is looking for people aged 50+ who have made a difference to you.
The charity works with local Age Cymru Partners across Wales to improve life for older people
Age Cymru is funded by donations from the public, corporate partners, our trading enterprises, and the Welsh Government
Your Age Cymru Changemaker will be celebrated alongside Mary in an online exhibition and may be shared on social media and in the press.
Call Age Cymru on 0300 303 44 98, email [email protected], or visit www.agecymru.org.uk/gwanwyn for a nomination form.
To feature in First Person, or to nominate someone who should, email Julie McNicholls Vale at [email protected]