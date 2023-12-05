Age Cymru’s HOPE project is hosting a Winter Wellness and Wellbeing event on Tuesday 12 December 2023, between 10am and 2pm, at the Aberystwyth Museum.
The event, which is free of charge, will provide information and support to help those aged 50 or over, and their carers, keep well this winter.
In addition to the HOPE project there will also be lots of other partners providing information including Age Cymru Dyfed, CAVO, Ceredigion Citizens Advice, Ceredigion County Council, and the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
As well as the information stands, there will be a 30-minute guided tour of the museum, a reminiscence object stall, and bingo with prizes.
The event will also showcase the Boccia sport whereby participants throw, kick, or use a ramp to propel a ball onto a court with the aim of getting closest to a 'jack' and is primarily played by wheelchair users.
And of course, there will be free light refreshments throughout the event.
For more information, or to register for any of the activities, contact Luc-antoine Bonte on 07943186766 or email [email protected].
You may also register on the day.